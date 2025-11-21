Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TPL stock opened at $883.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $845.56 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $937.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,017.49.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Pacific Land currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.