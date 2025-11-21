Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.5333.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.
ZNTL opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
