C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.0909.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $12.85 on Friday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $8,133,561.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,011,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,843.83. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 566,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $9,754,333.75. Following the sale, the chairman owned 2,510,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,249,057.46. This trade represents a 18.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,318,679 shares of company stock worth $39,674,373. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth $1,702,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.