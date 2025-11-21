Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,415 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,510,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 119,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $71.48 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

