Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 53.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 36,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 139.9% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $120.00 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962 shares of company stock valued at $118,232. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

