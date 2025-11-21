Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

FMHI opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

