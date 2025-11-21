Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 4.3%

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.