Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,099,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,523 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 317,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,143,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 860.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 191,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 171,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $542.12 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $577.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of -1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.17.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total value of $4,428,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,789.12. The trade was a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total transaction of $8,027,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,256.10. This represents a 86.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,173. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

