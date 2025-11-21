Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $43.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

