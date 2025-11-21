Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.5%

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

