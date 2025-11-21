Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Redwire Corporation $RDW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 433,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Redwire Corporation has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $834.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anthony Cannito, Jr. bought 32,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $199,682.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,980.88. The trade was a 6.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have bought a total of 56,065 shares of company stock worth $330,047 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RDW. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

