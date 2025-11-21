Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $99,963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,431,000 after buying an additional 133,720 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $357.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.03. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,464.56, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $354.11 and a one year high of $881.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total value of $2,381,095.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price target on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
