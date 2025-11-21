Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $99,963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,431,000 after buying an additional 133,720 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $357.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.03. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,464.56, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $354.11 and a one year high of $881.13.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total value of $2,381,095.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price target on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

