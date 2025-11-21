Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,073 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,713 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,148,000 after buying an additional 898,849 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,932,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,915,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after acquiring an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

