Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.28.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

