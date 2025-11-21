Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.54 and traded as low as GBX 411. Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 411.80, with a volume of 6,834,727 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.

Molten Ventures Trading Down 1.1%

Insider Activity at Molten Ventures

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 197.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 412.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.75. The stock has a market cap of £715.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.00 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £25,045.56. Insiders acquired a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $5,110,728 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.

