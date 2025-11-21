American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0075. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.0078, with a volume of 174,000 shares changing hands.

American Power Group Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

