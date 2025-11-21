Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.55 and traded as low as GBX 132.18. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 133.50, with a volume of 367,713 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorpoint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83. The firm has a market cap of £111.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Analysts forecast that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 EPS for the current year.

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

