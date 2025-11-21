Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.55 and traded as low as GBX 132.18. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 133.50, with a volume of 367,713 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorpoint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOTR
Motorpoint Group Trading Down 0.0%
Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Analysts forecast that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 EPS for the current year.
About Motorpoint Group
Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Motorpoint Group
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.