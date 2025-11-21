Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.47 and traded as high as GBX 567.82. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 564, with a volume of 217,731 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £509.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 550.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.85.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 88.95%.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

