Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

