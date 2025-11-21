Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.90 and traded as high as C$10.96. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 96,907 shares.

Financial 15 Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

Featured Stories

