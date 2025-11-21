Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $9.23. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 64,558 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
