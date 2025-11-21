Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 597.54 and traded as high as GBX 608. Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 604, with a volume of 46,661 shares.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Down 3.0%

The firm has a market cap of £375.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 560.15.

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported GBX 22.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity Asian Values had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity Asian Values will post 102.734375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

