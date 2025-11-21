Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.43 and traded as high as C$13.50. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$572.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.32.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd is a Canada based company, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The company also provides fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology (ICT) services to the ICT industry.

