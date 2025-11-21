Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $4.52. Electrovaya shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,031,848 shares trading hands.
Electrovaya Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.