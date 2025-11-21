Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $4.52. Electrovaya shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,031,848 shares trading hands.

Electrovaya Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

