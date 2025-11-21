PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.