ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $27.33 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $417,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,498.50. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 29,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $732,935.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 150,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,855.88. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 277,977 shares of company stock worth $6,047,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

