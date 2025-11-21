ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Premier, Inc. $PINC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 72.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 112.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier by 2,172.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($713.06) million for the quarter. Premier had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $29,323.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,153.44. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $34,096.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 94,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,456.35. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $28.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

