UBS Group Upgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) to Strong-Buy

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lynas Rare Earths has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.
