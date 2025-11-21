JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 522.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

