Savant Capital LLC Invests $117,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 35,334 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 375,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,963.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 111,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,286.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.
Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 294.74%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
