Savant Capital LLC Invests $117,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 35,334 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 375,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,963.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 111,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,286.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 294.74%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.