Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Contango ORE in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Contango ORE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Get Contango ORE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Contango ORE

Contango ORE Trading Down 2.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango ORE

Shares of Contango ORE stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. Contango ORE has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Contango ORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Contango ORE during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Contango ORE by 141.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Contango ORE by 129.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango ORE in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Contango ORE

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contango ORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango ORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.