Zacks Research Downgrades Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) to Hold

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.50 price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Shares of ASM opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a PE ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,594 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,836,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

