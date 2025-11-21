18,535 Shares in Udemy, Inc. $UDMY Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 344,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth $1,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,663,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,006 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 138.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,707.24. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a P/E ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Udemy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

