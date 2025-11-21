Savant Capital LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Open Lending Corporation $LPRO

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Open Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 21.0% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 618,952 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,323 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Open Lending Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.