ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Indivior PLC $INDV

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Indivior by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Indivior Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of INDV opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.66 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 6.65%. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

