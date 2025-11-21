ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 36,945 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 11.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BigBear.ai by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 135,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,445.75. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,980 shares of company stock worth $197,853. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of BBAI opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.42.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.