Novanta Inc. $NOVT Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Novanta were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 485,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Novanta by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 38,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Novanta by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.54. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $175.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

