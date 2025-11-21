Savant Capital LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LION shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

Shares of LION opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -0.12.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

