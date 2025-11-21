58,201 Shares in Humacyte, Inc. $HUMA Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Humacyte by 5.1% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 29,921.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 43,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humacyte by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Humacyte from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

