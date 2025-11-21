BTIG Research Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $118.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.24% from the company’s previous close.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 139.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

