SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to Hold

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SEMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SEMrush from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

SEMrush Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 1.60. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). SEMrush had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million.

SEMrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

