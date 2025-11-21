Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) President Sells $900,384.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $227.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.33 and a 52 week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,058,000 after acquiring an additional 264,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,642,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,031,000 after buying an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,862,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

