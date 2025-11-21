Mital Patel Sells 9,920 Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) CAO Mital Patel sold 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $793,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 195,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,617,440. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mital Patel sold 15,080 shares of RadNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,207,154.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Mital Patel sold 25,000 shares of RadNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $1,901,500.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.28 and a beta of 1.58.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,483,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,346,000 after purchasing an additional 95,015 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,280,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,104,000 after buying an additional 211,570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RadNet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,203,000 after buying an additional 112,284 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 743,922 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

