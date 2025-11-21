Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 119.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,238,000 after purchasing an additional 630,935 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $4,221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $153.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $164.73.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

