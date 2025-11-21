B. Riley Upgrades Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) to “Strong-Buy”

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECC. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

ECC stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $699.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 151.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

