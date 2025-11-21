Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 3.2%

IYJ stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

