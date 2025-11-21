Mark Rogers Sells 20,000 Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,186.78. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 191,626 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

