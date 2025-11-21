Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $461,700.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,381.30. This trade represents a 38.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5%

AMRK opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.19 million, a P/E ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.66). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,552,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 286,512 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,692.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 241,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

