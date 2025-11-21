Hsbc Global Res Upgrades QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) to Moderate Sell

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QS. HSBC lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.30 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.31.

NYSE QS opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 4.83. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 980,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $15,193,800.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $3,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,420,054 shares in the company, valued at $21,428,614.86. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,268,448 shares of company stock worth $47,474,558. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

