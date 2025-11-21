Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.41 and a one year high of $255.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company had revenue of $526.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.64 per share, with a total value of $7,845,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 681,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,214,437.68. This represents a 8.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

